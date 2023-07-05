Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.65 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

