Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 27,911 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 1,610.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 178,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,422,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Lufax Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:LU opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

