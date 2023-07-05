Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEM opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

