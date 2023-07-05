Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InterDigital Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

