Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

