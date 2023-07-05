Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FDS opened at $393.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

