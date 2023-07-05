Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $60,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 152.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $264.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $268.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average is $203.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.