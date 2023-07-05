Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,468 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 316.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

