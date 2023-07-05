Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $42,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $21,711,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $10,585,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

