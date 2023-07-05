Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

NYSE:ROK opened at $329.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $331.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

