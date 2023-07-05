Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 302 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eBay by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

