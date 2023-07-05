RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About RPM International

(Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.