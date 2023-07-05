RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.80

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.58. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 245,479 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The company has a market cap of $913.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

