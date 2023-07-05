RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.80

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.58. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 245,479 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
RPT Realty Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $913.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPT Realty
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.