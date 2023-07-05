Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) Trading Up 1.9%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Free Report) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Sabre Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $1,295,000.

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.