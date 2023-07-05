Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 4,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 77,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

