Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading Down 1.1%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 10,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Saga Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

