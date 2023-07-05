Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
