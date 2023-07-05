SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Trading 5% Higher

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 43,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 179,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

SAI.TECH Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAI.TECH Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

