Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.10 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.43). 45,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 80,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.45).

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of £80.76 million, a PE ratio of 941.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. Sanderson Design Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

