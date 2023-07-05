Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

SANG opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.24 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Stories

