Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

