Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Sawai Group has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00.

Sawai Group Company Profile

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

