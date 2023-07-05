Scharf Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $188,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.99 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

