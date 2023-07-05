Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. Sealed Air has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.