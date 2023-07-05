Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

About Senmiao Technology

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.