Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Senmiao Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
About Senmiao Technology
