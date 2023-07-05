SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Shares Up 1.4%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 121,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 208,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

SeqLL Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

