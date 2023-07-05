SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Shares Up 1.4%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 121,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 208,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35.
SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.
