Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Up 3.1%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.99. 170,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 116,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

