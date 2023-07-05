ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $562.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

