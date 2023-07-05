Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

