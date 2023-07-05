Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Decreases By 23.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.6482 dividend. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

