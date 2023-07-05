Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Declines By 18.7%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 171,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Akumin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.83. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akumin
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.