Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Declines By 18.7%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 171,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Akumin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.83. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 71.19% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akumin will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

