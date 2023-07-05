Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Rises By 45.0%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

C&F Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

CFFI stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About C&F Financial

(Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.