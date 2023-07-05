Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 44.6%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in E-Home Household Service by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:EJH opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.56. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $81.58.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

