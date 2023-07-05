Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Declines By 24.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Exela Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $720.00.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -110 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
