Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Declines By 24.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $720.00.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -110 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,299 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.