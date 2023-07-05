Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Expands By 45.9%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

Shares of GFAIW stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardforce AI stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

