Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Rises By 47.0%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTFFree Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport



Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Featured Stories

