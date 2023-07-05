Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Rises By 47.0%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

