Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Rises By 46.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.
Safran Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.80. Safran has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $161.55.
About Safran
