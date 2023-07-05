Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Rises By 46.4%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

Safran Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.80. Safran has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $161.55.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

