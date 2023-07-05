Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 47.4%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.