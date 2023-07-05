Short Interest in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Drops By 22.9%

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

