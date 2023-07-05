Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Grows By 22.4%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WKSP opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Worksport has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 13,240.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Worksport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Worksport in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Worksport in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worksport in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

