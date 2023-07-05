Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Increases By 23.7%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Xiao-I Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

