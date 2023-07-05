ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SUAC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 112.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 891,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 472,746 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Company Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focuses on identifying businesses in technology and cybersecurity.

