Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 7,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 100,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sigma Additive Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,163.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 697,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.