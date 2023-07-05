Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 8.2% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.95. 16,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 93,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.