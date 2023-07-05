SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,054,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $16,637,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,571,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 578,573 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.