SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

