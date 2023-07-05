SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

