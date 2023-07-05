Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $606.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Punch Card Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. now owns 840,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

