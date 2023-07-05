Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.42 and last traded at C$17.92. Approximately 7,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 24,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFTC shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Softchoice from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.15.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

