Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

